IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/10/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The IMPACT/AEW Summit

Scott D’Amore: I’m sure everybody’s kind of seen what’s been going on around here the last little bit, and some of the, let’s say, lack of agreement with myself and my fellow executive vice president, Don Callis. So it’s time that we get some things settled. So, ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, my guest at this time, the AEW Owner and CEO, Mr. Khan. Tony, I appreciate you coming here. I know you’re a very busy man and welcome back to the IMPACT Zone.

Tony Khan: Thank you for hosting me. I saw the AEW logo, you’ve been so kind to provide me with your microphone, I should’ve brought one of my own AEW microphones here, but you’re a wonderful host and it’s great to be here. It’s great to see the AEW/IMPACT Champion Kenny Omega. Not as good to see Don, but Don’s here too and it’s nice to you see you Scott, thanks for having me, it’s great to be here and I’m excited about the big match you’re gonna announce.

Scott D’Amore: Yeah, I think you know there’s been a little bit of a controversy and as per our agreement, whether it’s an IMPACT World Championship or an AEW World Championship, since we share a champion, it requires consent. Oh, look who showed up to work.

Don Callis: Everybody’s here. Isn’t this great? Wow, I mean, you two in the ring are the territories safe, I don’t know. Well, you guys are planning, I mean, scheming, I guess maybe? Here’s the thing, and I’m not here to cause any trouble or stir anything up, I just want to point out a few facts that I think Tony, you’re all about protecting your investments. Kenny Omega is probably the greatest investment you have in your portfolio. He’s the world champion of not one, not two, not three, a dozen promotions around the world, it’s incredible.

And then we have, Moose, who’s a great athlete, and then we have Sami Callihan. Now, it’s my understanding that there’s talk about Sami Callihan being involved with this match. Now, Kenny Omega and Don Callis, The Invisible Hand, are not afraid of Sami Callihan or anyone else, but from an investment perspective, I would like to point out a couple of facts. Fact, Sami Callihan is on every blacklist of every promoter from here to Japan to South Africa to Winnipeg to New York to Jacksonville to Nashville for a reason. Do I need to pull up the footage of him hitting Eddie Edwards with a bat, my first night in this company and almost ending a great wrestling career?

Tony Khan: Please, do not.

Scott D’Amore: You know, Don, look, Sami is definitely a wild one, but it seems that he’s not the only one that’s been out of control, because at a little event called Under Siege, it looked like The Good Brothers had a problem with him and somehow got him out of the number one contenders, and then last week, we turned around and all of a sudden Sami gets attacked just as it looks like he might beat Moose, he gets attacked by The Good Brothers again, so Sami beat Moose by DQ, so certainly he’s in line to be in this matchup at Against All Odds.

Don Callis: Tony, I know you’re not a fan of disqualifications and things like that, so I’m just saying, look, Sami Callihan has been a successful wrestler, he’s a great wrestler, he’s a tough wrestler, but he’s also a dangerous wrestler. He busted me open three years ago and put me in the hospital. He’s hurt so many guys, it is literally unbelievable. And what’s worse, he’s a raving lunatic. Scott, how much time have you spent in the office dealing with another Callihanism. Oh, another classic Sami, we got to call the police, we got to cover something up, we got give someone a briefcase, old school, you know how that goes.

Is that really what you want? I mean, look, I’m just saying, Moose is a great athlete. AEW and IMPACT are both companies that are based on the best athletes facing each other and seeing who wins, because why Tony, wins and losses matter, correct? Win and losses matter, and they matter here at IMPACT. So I say we take the best athlete in IMPACT Wrestling, which is Moose, and the best athlete in AEW, which you would agree is Kenny Omega, by god, and we have a match. I think that’s fantastic. There’s no need to bring in a raving, drooling, sociopath, cro-magnon, visigoth, troglodyte like Sami Callihan into what is going to be a great olympic level wrestling match. I think you understand what I’m saying. Very good at makin my point, normally.

Scott D’Amore: No, you know what? Look, Don, there’s one thing that you’re certainly not and that’s a stupid man, another thing you’re not is an unlogical human being, always very logical, always very calculated, and you raise some tremendously well articulated points. So guys like myself and Tony, look, we’ve all been part of this unbelievable, this unprecedented collaboration, and we get to keep changing things on the fly.

Don Callis: You guys are welcome, by the way.

Scott D’Amore: Well, thank you so much and we want to give you a thank you. Don, this Saturday, at Against All Odds, it’s going to be one on one the IMPACT Worlds Champion Kenny Omega versus Moose.

Don Callis: I love that. Good decision, Scott, wish I’d thought of that, fantastic.

Tony Khan: Well, Don, as you know, Kenny has a lot of contractual commitments, if I’d known how much I’d be dealing with you when you first came for Full Gear, for the eliminator final, for Kenny/Hangman, you came in as a commentator. And if I known how much I’d be dealing with you and how much I’d be dealing with Kenny, frankly, and then we’d be here after all this time, I don’t know, I’m not sure I would have been thrilled about you coming in. But I got to say, Don, you know, this time we spent together, one thing I do know is you really care about Kenny. And I know that you care about Kenny, I know you care about this IMPACT Championship, and I know that with Moose, I know you want to see a good/clean fair match, and I know everyone wants to see it. I know all the fans want to see a match in a big great venue, a big great event, and to me, if you’re going to do a big event, what venue in the world, what venue in the country has hosted more big wrestling matches in the past year than Daily’s Place?

None. There isn’t one. Daily’s Place is the top wrestling venue in the world. You know, Kenny has wrestled in top matches, that eliminator final, Kenny won the championship there and he’s made great defenses there. And as far as IMPACT goes, he’s done great stuff here in this ring, too. With all due respect, I think that the AEW Champion, I think the IMPACT Champion, there’s been a lot of great stuff that Kenny’s done in his career, but his greatest accomplishments have come in Daily’s Place. So, for this IMPACT Championship Match with Moose, to me, the best place to do is Daily’s Place. Also, what I can assure you, Don, even better, I’ll make you happier, Sami Callihan will not be there, Sami Callihan is a guy that we don’t want around Daily’s Place. I can assure you, I’ve got great security and one thing I can promise is that Sami Callihan will not be there.

Don Callis: I think this is a great decision. Scott, good job. Tony, never thought it, that’s a great idea, I love it. Daily’s a home field advantage, Scott, it’s a football thing. This is great. Guys, thank you very much, I feel fantastic, hit my music.

Scott D’Amore: Hold the music. So, it’s great, we’re going to be here this Saturday, we’re going to have Against All Odds. Sami will be competing here. The Good Brothers will be competing here, so they won’t be interfering. One on One, Moose versus Kenny for the IMPACT World Championship. Best man wins. I know you think it’s gonna be your boy, Kenny, and maybe he will be. So congratulations. And one last thing, whoever walks out of Against All Odds as the IMPACT World Champion, they’ll have a special date waiting for them, because July 17th at Slammiversary, that person, that winner this Saturday will defend the IMPACT World’s Championship against Sami Callihan. Tony signed off on it. It’s gonna be great. Now, you can hit the music.

Don Callis: What have you done? No, I don’t want it. This is awful.

First Mach: Rosemary vs. Jessica Havok. If Havok Wins, She Will Be Added To The Knockouts Championship Match At Against All Odds

Rosemary with Two Spears for a two count. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary applies The Muta Lock. Havok transitions into a front face lock. Havok with a GutWrench Toss. Havok with The Running Boot. Havok repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Havok delivers another Running Boot. Havok is choking Rosemary with her boot. Havok has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Havok with clubbing back elbow smashes.

Havok ducks a clothesline from Rosemary. Havok applies The Full Nelson Lock. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination for a two count. Rosemary fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rosemary Spears Havok for a two count. Rosemary goes for The Reverse DDT, but Havok blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Rosemary plants Havok with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Rosemary and Havok gets jumped by Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan Yung.

Winner: Rosemary via Pinfall

Second Match: Tasha Steelz w/Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee w/Deonna Purrazzo & Susan Yung

Steelz dropkicks Lee. Lee launches Steelz over the top rope. Steelz with a shoulder block. Steelz slips over Lee’s back. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Lee. Steelz goes for a SpringBoard Hurricanrana, but Lee counters with The BuckleBomb. Lee taunts Steelz. Lee transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lee applies a rear chin lock. Lee slams Steelz head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee is choking Steelz with her boot. Lee stomps on Steelz back. Lee rams Steelz face across the top strand. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Lee clotheslines Steelz for a two count.

Steelz SuperKicks Lee. Lee sends Steelz tumbling to the floor. Hogan fans Steelz on the outside. Steelz gets back into the ring at the count of eight. Lee is raining down forearms. Lee slams Steelz head on three turnbuckle pads. Lee with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Lee hits The Three Amigas for a two count. Lee is picking Steelz apart. Lee goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Steelz gets her knees up in the air. Lee denies The Crucifix Bomb. Steelz goes for The Stunner, but Lee blocks it. Steelz headbutts the midsection of Lee. Steelz connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory. After the match, Fire N Flava gets into a brawl with Purrazzo and company. Rosemary and Havok joins the fray. Havok Chokeslams Lee. Rosemary plants Purrazzo with The Wing Clipper. Double Chokeslam to Hogan.

Winner: Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

"My back is against the wall and it is do or die." #IMPACTonAXSTV @SteveMaclin pic.twitter.com/vBiFDr6OSr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 11, 2021

Third Match: Trey Miguel & Petey Williams vs. Chris Bey & Rohit Raju

Petey Williams and Rohit Raju will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Raju applies a side headlock. Williams whips Raju across the ring. Raju drops Williams with a shoulder tackle. Williams drops down on the canvas. Raju leapfrogs over Williams. Raju ducks under two clotheslines from Williams. Raju with a forearm smash. Raju with a Spinning Back Kick. Williams dodges The Running Boot. Williams with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks the back of Raju. Williams kicks Raju in the gut. Raju denies The Canadian Destroyer. Raju goes for a Back Body Drop, but Williams counters with The Sharpshooter. Raju grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Raju shoves Williams. Miguel and Bey are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Drop Down Exchange. Bey goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel denies The SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Miguel rolls under a clothesline from Bey. Miguel goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Bey lands back on his feet.

Bey tells Miguel to bring it. Miguel catches Bey in mid-air. Miguel goes for The F5, but Bey counters with a deep arm-drag. Miguel avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Miguel dropkicks Bey. Miguel taunts Rajy. Miguel slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Miguel tags in Williams. Double Irish Whip. Double Back Kick for a two count. Bey delivers a gut punch. Bey runs Williams into the turnbuckles. Bey tags in Raju. Raju kicks Williams in the gut. Williams is throwing haymakers at Raju. Williams whips Raju across the ring. Raju holds onto the ropes. Raju launches Williams over the top rope. Williams with forearm shivers. Williams kicks Bey in the chest. Raju shoves Williams off the ring apron. Bey repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. The referee is trying to get Miguel out of the ring. Raju with a Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Raju slams Williams head on the top turnbuckle pad. Raju tags in Bey. Bey with a gut punch. Bey hammers down on the back of Williams neck. Bey is choking Williams with his boot. Williams kicks Bey in the gut. Williams with two haymakers. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Bey with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Bey slams Williams head on the right boot of Raju. Bey tags in Raju. Raju with a gut punch. Raju with a forearm smash. Williams is displaying his fighting spirit. Raju applies a waist lock. Raju with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Raju tags in Bey. Bey with another gut punch. Bey tags in Raju. Double Irish Whip. Williams shoves Bey into Raju. Standing Switch Exchange. Williams backs Bey into the turnbuckles. Williams side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Williams tags in Miguel. Miguel dives over Raju. Miguel ducks under two clotheslines from Raju. Miguel with a running boot. Miguel with a double leg takedown. Miguel grapevines the legs of Bey. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Raju avoids The Flying Meteora. Raju goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Miguel holds onto the ropes.

Miguel rocks Bey with a forearm smash. Miguel with a Rebound German Suplex. Miguel pulls Bey back into the ring. Williams with The Canadian Leg Sweep. Raju kicks Williams in the gut. Raju dumps Williams out of the ring. Miguel with a Spinning Back Kick. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Raju. Miguel with a spinning back elbow smash. Miguel kicks out the legs of Raju. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Williams with a shoulder block. Williams connects with The Slingshot CodeBreaker. Miguel makes Raju tap out to The Hour Glass Submission. After the match, Ace Austin attacks Miguel with a Belly to Back Suplex. Austin and Fulton are putting the boots to everybody. Austin with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Josh Alexander joins the fray. Austin with a Leaping RoundHouse Kick. Fulton with a running forearm smash. Austin talks smack to Alexander. Austin slaps Alexander in the face. Alexander with a teep kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Everybody tees off on Fulton. Williams plants Fulton with The Avalanche Canadian Destroyer.

Winner: Trey Miguel & Petey Williams via Submission

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards w/Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering w/Violent By Design

Edwards side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Doering launches Edwards to the corner. Doering backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Doering. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards with forearm shivers. Doering applies a side headlock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Edwards whips Doering across the ring. Doering drops Edwards with a shoulder tackle. Doering is choking Edwards with his boot. Doering uses the middle rope as a weapon. Doering with a straight right hand. Doering levels Edwards with The Body Avalanche. Doering hammers down on the back of Edwards neck. Doering applies the cravate. Edwards decks Doering with a JawBreaker. Doering scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Doering drops Edwards with The Big Boot. Doering with an elbow drop for a two count.

Eric Young yells at the referee. Doering stomps on Edwards back. Edwards is fighting from underneath. Doering with a big haymaker. Doering goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Edwards blocks it. Doering punches Edwards in the back. Edwards with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Doering launches Edwards over the top rope. Rhino pulls Edwards off the ring apron. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwards sends Doering tumbling to the floor. Edwards dropkicks Doering off the ring apron. Edwards prepares for The Suicide Dive. Deaner trips Edwards in front of the referee which causes the disqualification. After the match, VBD gangs up on Edwards. Satoshi Kojima storms into the ring. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima starts trading forearms with Doering. Kojima clotheslines Doering over the top rope. VBD are trying to restrain Doering.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Disqualification

Updated IMPACT Against All Odds 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Moose For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering w/Violent By Design

3.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee & Susan Yung vs. Rosemary w/The Decay For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

4.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Kimber Lee & Susan Yung For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

5.) Violent By Design (c) vs. The Decay For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

6.) Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju In A Fatal Five Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

7.) Rich Swann vs. William Morrisey

8.) Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer vs. The Good Brothers In A Street Fight

9.) Jordynne Grace w/Rachael Ellering vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley

Fifth Match: William Morrisey vs. Willie Mack In A No Disqualification Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morrisey outpowers Mack. Strong lockup. Morrisey backs Mack into the turnbuckles. Morrisey with a gut punch. Morrisey punches Mack in the back. Morrisey with a long range haymaker. Morrisey is mauling Mack in the corner. Morrisey is choking Mack with his boot. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Mack with a forearm smash. Morrisey drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Morrisey punches Mack in the back. Morrisey with the irish whip. Mack side steps Morrisey into the turnbuckles. Mack with a straight right hand. Mack goes for a Bodyslam, but Morrisey blocks it. Morrisey clotheslines Mack. Morrisey has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Morrisey applies The Sleeper Hold. Morrisey continues to throw haymakers at Mack. Mack with a drop toe hold into the steel ring steps. Mack with two haymakers. Mack wraps a steel chain around his fist. Mack attacks Morrisey’s ribs. Mack delivers multiple chair shots. Mack levels Morrisey with The Body Avalanche. Mack with The Reverse Senton Splash. Mack ducks a clothesline from Morrisey. Morrisey drops Mack with The Big Boot. Morrisey stomps on Mack’s chest. Morrisey gives Mack the chair treatment. Morrisey is choking Mack with the chair. Morrisey wraps the chain around Mack’s eyes and nose. Morrisey lays Mack flat on the top turnbuckle. Morrisey with clubbing blows to Mack’s back. Morrisey with two chair shots across the back of Mack. Morrisey is choking Mack with his boot and the chair.

Morrisey with a straight right hand. Mack side steps Morrisey into the turnbuckles. Mack with a RoundHouse Kick. Mack with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Mack bodyslams Morrisey. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mack with two chair shots. Mack goes for The Six Star Frog Splash, but Morrisey ducks out of the way. Morrisey goes for a running elbow drop, but Mack ducks out of the way. Morrisey connects with The Chair Assisted Big Boot to pickup the victory. After the match, Morrisey drags Mack to the corner. Morrisey puts the chair in front of Mack’s face. Rich Swann runs into the ring. Swann thrust kicks the left knee of Morrisey. Swann with Two RoundHouse Kick. Swann nails Morrisey with The Pump Kick. Swann tees off on Morrisey. The security team are trying restrain both men. Morrisey levels Swann with The Body Avalanche. Swann grabs a chair. Morrisey exits the ring.

Winner: William Morrisey via Pinfall

