IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/15/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Jordynne Grace and Kaleb Konley will start things off. Grace signals for the test of strength. Konley drives his knee into the midsection of Grace. Grace drops Konley with a shoulder tackle. Konley reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Grace dives over Konley. Grace ducks a clothesline from Konley. Grace with a Side Toss. Grace clotheslines Konley. Grace with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Konley tags in Dashwood. Grace kicks Dashwood in the gut. Grace slams Dashwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace tags in Ellering. Ellering with a flying forearm smash. Ellering whips Dashwood across the ring. Ellering with a Diving Corkscrew Elbow. Ellering clotheslines Dashwood. Ellering Powerslams Dashwood for a two count. Konley pulls Dashwood out of the ring. Ellering rolls Dashwood back into the ring. Stereo SpneBusters.

Dashwood dodges The Pump Kick. Ellering kicks Dashwood in the face. Ellering ducks a clothesline from Konley. Ellering rocks Konley with a forearm smash. Dashwood pulls Ellering down to the mat. Dashwood repeatedly slams Ellering’s head on the canvas for a two count. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Ellering’s neck. Dashwood gets Ellering tied up in the ropes. Dashwood tags in Konley. Double Irish Whip. Ellering dumps Dashwood out of the ring. Ellering ducks a clothesline from Konley. Ellering pulls down Konley’s pants. Konley starts shaking his hips. Dashwood wisely pulls Grace off the apron. Konley levels Ellering with The Body Avalanche for a two count. Konley tags in Dashwood. Dashwood with a straight right hand for a two count. Ellering avoids the elbow drop. Dashwood tags in Konley. Ellering side steps Konley into the turnbuckles. Ellering tags in Grace.

Grace ducks a clothesline from Konley. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace with a Spinning Back Fist. Grace follows that with The Discus Lariat. Konley decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Grace sends Konley face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with a ShotGun Meteora. Grace tags in Ellering. Grace with the sliding elbow smash in the corner. Grace lands The Vader Bomb. Ellering with The Twisting Leg Drop for a two count. Ellering tags in Grace. Konley shoves Grace into Ellering. Konley SuperKicks Grace. Ellering responds with The SlingBlade. Dashwood delivers The Spotlight Kick. Grace drops Dashwood with The SpineBuster. Grace lands The Suicide Dive. Graace rolls Konley back into the ring. Konley with an inside cradle for a two count. Konley Powerslams Grace for a two count. Grace fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Grace decks Konley with a back elbow smash. Grace with a running forearm smash to Dashwood. Grace and Dashwood connects with The Assisted Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

– We got a flurry of video packages throughout the show spotlighting the marquee matches that will be taking place at Slammiversary.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: The Ultimate X Match From TNA Slammiversary 2013.

– Susan Yung attacks Kimber Lee in the backstage area.

Second Match: Jessica Havok w/Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz w/Kiera Hogan

Steelz is playing mind games with Havok. Steelz bumps into Rosemary on the outside. Havok lifts Steelz up in the air. Havok dumps Steelz back first into the turnbuckles. Havok repeatedly whips Steelz into the turnbuckles. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok repeatedly stomps on Steelz back. Havok has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Steelz side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Steelz drops Havok with a Running NeckBreaker. Steelz stomps on Havok’s chest. Steelz repeatedly kicks Havok in the back. Steelz continues to stomp on Havok’s chest. Steelz is choking Havok with her boot. Steelz with forearm shivers.

Steelz SuperKicks Havok. Steelz with a running elbow smash. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a one count. Hogan yells at the referee. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Havok throws Steelz into the canvas. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination. Havok with Two Running Knee Strikes. Steelz HeadButts Havok. Steelz unloads three knife edge chops. Havok reverses out of the irish whip from Steelz. Havok with The Big Boot. Havok with a Pop Up Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Steelz denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Havok negates The Crucifix Bomb. Havok reverses out of the irish whip from Steelz. Havok catches Steelz in mid-air. Havok connects with The Tombstone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jessica Havok via Pinfall

Third Match: Steve Maclin vs. Kal Herro

Maclin with a waist lock go-behind. Maclin with a Release German Suplex. Maclin kicks Herro in the gut. Maclin whips Herro across the ring. Maclin with a running elbow smash. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin kicks Herro in the face. Maclin stomps on Herro’s back. Maclin is choking Herro with his boot. Maclin gets Herro tied up in the tree of woe.

Maclin talks smack to Herro. Maclin stomps on the midsection of Herro. Maclin with The Corner Spear for a two count. Maclin applies a rear chin lock. Herro decks Maclin with a JawBreaker. Herro with a Diving Crossbody Block. Maclin clotheslines Herro. Maclin with clubbing elbow smashes. Maclin connects with The SitOut Reverse Bloody Sunday to pickup the victory. After the match, Maclin says that he’s tired of waiting.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, Madman Fulton, and Mahabali Shera In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Petey Williams and Rohit Raju will start things off. Williams is throwing haymakers at Raju. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Misfired Clotheslines. Raju denies the drop toe hold. Raju drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Williams avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Williams. Williams dodges The Running Boot. Williams kicks Raju in the gut. Raju denies The Canadian Destroyer. Raju whips Williams across the ring. Williams with The Canadian Leg Sweep for a two count. Williams goes for a deep arm-drag, but Raju holds onto the ropes. Alexander and Austin are tagged in. Austin ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Austin applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Austin across the ring. Alexander drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin drops down on the canvas. Alexander catches Austin in mid-air. Austin goes for the sunset flip, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Alexander kicks Austin in the face. Alexander with a Running Boot for a one count. Alexander applies an arm-bar. Miguel tags himself in.

Miguel drives his knee into the midsection of Austin. Miguel with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Austin. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Austin. Miguel with a SitOut JawBreaker. Miguel dropkicks Austin. The referee gets distracted by Fulton. Austin side steps Miguel into the turnbuckles. Miguel dodges The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin tags in Fulton. Austin with a back elbow smash. Fulton slams Miguel’s head on the top rope. Fulton delivers The Snake Eyes. Fulton drops Miguel with The Big Boot for a two count. Fulton tags in Raju. Raju repeatedly stomps on Miguel’s chest. Raju whips Miguel into the turnbuckles. Raju with a corner clothesline. Raju with a running elbow smash. Raju tags in Shera. Shera is choking Miguel with his boot. Shera tags in Austin. Assisted Shoulder Block. Austin with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Miguel. Austin kicks Miguel in the ribs. Austin with a knife edge chop. Miguel kicks Austin in the face. Austin answers with a blistering chop. Austin applies a waist lock. Miguel decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Austin. Miguel with a Float Over Double Foot Stomp. Fulton clears the ring. Fulton goes for The Chokeslam, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin tags in Shera. Miguel side steps Shera into the middle turnbuckle pad. Miguel tags in Bey. Bey with two cross chops. Bey sends Shera tumbling to the floor. Bey with a knee smash to Raju. Reverse DDT/Flatliner Combination. Bey with a Spinning Heel Kick.

Fulton responds with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam. Alexander applies a waist lock. Fulton decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander denies The O’Connor Roll. Raju with a Spinning Back Kick. Raju with a Running Boot. Raju follows that with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Williams drills Raju with The Canadian Destroyer. Austin with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin goes for The Fold, but Miguel counters with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Shera with The Tilt-A-Whirl GutBuster. Shera follows that with The Chokeslam onto the knee. Bey connects with the schoolboy rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, all hell starts breaking loose in the ring. Chris Bey turns his back on his team with multiple chair shots.

Winner: Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Moose vs. Hernandez w/Johnny Swinger

Hernandez repeatedly whips Moose into the turnbuckles. Hernandez with two corner clotheslines. Moose regroups on the outside. Hernandez with a double axe handle strike. Hernandez whips Moose into the steel barricade. Hernandez sends Moose face first into the steel ring post. Hernandez rolls Moose back into the ring. Moose denies The GutWrench Suplex. Moose with The Uranage Slam.

Moose connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose wraps a steel chair around the left ankle of Hernandez. Chris Sabin storms into the ring to make the save. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Moose. Sabin is throwing haymakers at Moose. Moose shoves Sabin. Sabin blocks a boot from Moose. Sabin with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Sabin wraps the chair around the left ankle of Moose. Sabin ascends to the top turnbuckle. Moose rolls himself out of the ring.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Sami Callihan In A No Disqualification Match For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Moose vs. Chris Sabin

3.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju In A Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Eddie Edwards vs. William Morrisey

5.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBD For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

6.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Rosemary & Jessica Havok For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

7.) Violent By Design (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. TJ Perkins & Fallah Bahh In A Fatal Four Way Match For The IMPACT Tag Team Championship

8.) Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Matt Cardona & TBD In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Sixth Match: DOC Gallows w/Karl Anderson vs. Joe Doering w/Violent By Design vs. Willie Mack w/Rich Swann vs. Fallah Bahh w/TJ Perkins In A Fatal Four Way Match

Gallows has a standoff with Doering after the bell rings. Mack is throwing haymakers at Gallows. Bahh with clubbing palm thrusts to Doering. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Mack. Bahh with The Shotei. Bahh HeadButts Gallows. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Gallows regroups on the outside. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Mack kicks Bahh in the gut. Bahh denies The Stunner. Mack with three sharp elbow strikes. Bahh fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bahh goes for The Samoan Drop, but Mack lands back on his feet. Gallows punches Mack. Doering drops Bahh with a shoulder tackle. Gallows stomps on Bahh’s face. Gallows slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Mack. Gallows is choking Mack with his boot. Doering punches Bahh in the back. Gallows dumps Mack out of the ring. Doering hammers down on the back of Bahh’s neck. Doering uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Gallows kicks Mack in the back. Doering kicks Bahh out of the ring. Gallows stomps on Bahh’s chest. Bahh tees off on Gallows. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Bahh is choking Gallows in the corner. Mack and Doering are brawling on the outside. Gallows with the irish whip. Bahh side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Bahh levels Gallows with The Body Avalanche. Bahh with a Running Hip Attack. Bahh uses the middle rope as a weapon. Doering hammers down on Bahh’s back. Gallows drops Mack with The Big Boot. Doering punches Mack. Gallows rolls Mack back into the ring. Gallows with the elbow drop for a two count. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Mack is displaying his fighting spirit.

Gallows pulls Mack down to the mat. Gallows goes for a running elbow drop, but Mack ducks out of the way. Doering stomps on the right shoulder of Bahh. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Gallows uppercuts Bahh. HeadButt Exchange. Mack nails Doering with a back fist. Mack scores a right jab. Doering kicks Bahh in the gut. Gallows and Doering are trading back and forth shots. Doering side steps Gallows into the steel ring post. Doering rocks Gallows with a forearm smash. Bahh with the irish whip. Mack kicks Bahh in the face. Bahh hits The Samoan Drop in mid-air. Doering kicks Bahh in the gut. Bahh reverses out of the irish whip from Doering. Doering ducks a clothesline from Bahh. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block. Doering connects with The Short-Arm Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Doering via Pinfall

