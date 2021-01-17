Manik was unmasked while working a match at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
He put the Impact Wrestling X-Division Title on the line against Rohit Raju and Chris Bey.When the mask was pulled off by Raju, his face was shown with face paint on it.
Manik retained his title by pinning Raju with a roll up.
Manik had his mask removed! #HardToKill
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/2QIZHWLgq0 pic.twitter.com/kcKjM0Gmi0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021