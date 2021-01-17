Madison Rayne has decided to walk away from pro wrestling.

At Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, the former Knockouts Champion announced her retirement.

This was expected as Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she had plans to leave the company for a full-time job outside of the pro wrestling business.

Her husband, Josh Mathews, remains with the company. He is no longer the lead announcer for Impact and will work behind-the-scenes.