Impact Wrestling has Knockouts Tag Team Champions again.

At Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz won the titles when they beat Havok and Nevaeh in the finals of the eight-team tournament that started back in November.

Leading up to this event, they defeated the Sea Stars and then Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary in the semifinals.

Post-match, former Knockouts Tag Team Champions Gail Kim and Madison Rayne came out to present the team with the belts.