Monday marked 21 years since the first-ever NWA: TNA pay-per-view on June 19, 2002 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The show was headlined by Ken Shamrock winning a 20-man Gauntlet for the Gold For The NWA World Heavyweight Title.

Impact tweeted an opening clip from the NWA: TNA Weekly PPV #1, and thanked fans for their support.

“21 years ago today we held our very first event on June 19, 2002 from Huntsville, Alabama. As we reflect on 21 years of IMPACT and TNA – whether you attended a show, bought a PPV or watched us on TV, we’d like to thank everybody who ever gave us their time, energy and support,” they wrote.

NWA: TNA would become TNA (Total Nonstop Action) in 2004, then the promotion would be re-branded to Impact Wrestling from March 2017 – June 2017. Impact was known as GFW (Global Force Wrestling) from June 2017 – September 2017, then they went back to Impact Wrestling and have not changed since then.

