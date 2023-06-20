Bron Breakker hypes up this showdown with Seth Rollins on this evening’s NXT Gold Rush.

The former two-time NXT Champion spoke about his showdown with the Visionary during an interview with Sports Illustrated. Breakker begins his conversation by speaking about the promo he cut on June 6th, where he challenged Rollins to a match for the brand new heavyweight title. He reveals that the promo was cut at the last second and he didn’t have too much time to prepare.

It was down to the last second. That only added to the excitement.

Breakker knows that he’s up against the toughest challenge of his life. He praises Rollins, but reminds readers that he’s unlike any opponent the champ has ever faced.

This is my biggest opportunity in sports. Seth Rollins is outstanding. He’s proven that for over 10 years. But I just don’t think he’s ever faced anyone who is as hungry as I am right now.

The conversation then shifted to Breakker’s heel turn, which occurred shortly after he dropped the NXT title to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver. Breakker says that this current character persona is much better for him.

I knew how I wanted to be presented. I looked at the landscape in NXT, and I brainstormed and wrote down ideas about ways to be different. All around, what I’m doing now is better for me. It’s a new challenge, and I’m having the time of my life.

