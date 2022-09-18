Impact Wrestling’s Steve Maclin did an interview with Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about the upcoming Barbed Wire Massacre match against Moose and Sami Callihan at Victory Road just weeks before his wedding to fellow Impact Wrestling star, Deonna Purrazzo.

“I am going to get cut, I am going to bleed, I am probably gonna fall off of something, I don’t know. “I just have the plan of knowing my body is gonna hurt the next day and it’s going to take time off of our careers, probably. “But, it’s gonna be one of those matches where I feel the three of us will go out there and show out but also tell the story we have been telling.”

Quotes via WrestleTalk