A new matchup has been added to this evening’s edition of Raw.
Adam Pearce announced on social media that Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) will be taking on the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in tag team action.
Tonight’s WWE Raw is set to take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. An updated card can be found below.
-Seth Rollins to kick off the show to address his future
-CM Punk & Cody Rhodes face-to-face
-Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
-Chad Gable vs. Ivar
-Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
-Valhalla vs. Ivy Nile
-The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio