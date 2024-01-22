A new matchup has been added to this evening’s edition of Raw.

Adam Pearce announced on social media that Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) will be taking on the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in tag team action.

Tonight’s WWE Raw is set to take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. An updated card can be found below.

-Seth Rollins to kick off the show to address his future

-CM Punk & Cody Rhodes face-to-face

-Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

-Chad Gable vs. Ivar

-Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

-Valhalla vs. Ivy Nile

-The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio