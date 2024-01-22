Mansoor confirms a report from this past weekend.

As noted, TNA held its latest series of television tapings this past Friday and Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Fightful Select had reported that Mansoor, Mace, Shawn Spears, and Alex Zayne were all backstage for the two tapings, with many wondering if that meant that TNA had interest in signing them.

In a new interview on the In The Weeds program, Mansoor says that TNA is an amazing environment and admits that he would love to wrestle for them in the future.

Yeah, we were backstage at TNA. It was awesome. Everyone there is super fucking cool. Scott D’Amore is amazing, told us some really funny stories, gave us a lot of his time, which was very kind of him. I got to see some old friends, got to meet some cool new people. I had never met Rich Swann. He’s the funniest guy in the world and an incredible impressionist. The guy has an amazing Bret Hart and an amazing Vince. As someone who is known for his Vince McMahon impersonation, I would say Rich Swann is much better than me. It was awesome. We got to meet Alex Zayne there. I had met him at the PC [WWE Performance Center] way back, but catching up with him was super cool. TNA, what a great team and what a great roster. We’ll see what the future holds, but it would certainly be an environment I would love to be in.

Mansoor was released by WWE back in the fall of 2023, along with a number of other superstars, including Nic Nemeth, who now wrestles for TNA. Check out Mansoor’s full interview below.

