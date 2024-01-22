Moose has his eyes set on a big rematch in 2024.

The TNA World Champion spoke on this topic with Denise Salcedo, where he admitted that Kazuchika Okada is a man he would like to step into the ring with again. Moose tells Salcedo that the last time he wrestled the Rainmaker was nine years ago, calling himself a child and stating that he would like to see how the rematch would play out.

The first one that comes to mind, he’s not a full-time guy in our company, but we had a preview at the tapings in Vegas. It’s Okada. He’s a guy I would like to have another one-on-one match with. It’s been six years since I had a one-on-one match with him. I was a kid. Actually, it’s longer than six years, it was nine years ago. I was one year into wrestling when I had a singles match with Okada. I was a kid in wrestling. I would like to have another one-on-one match now that I’m an adult in wrestling and I would like to see how that plays out.

