Moose comments on the newest member of the TNA roster.

The new world champion spoke about the ‘Wanted Man’ during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, where he promised to get revenge on the former WWE star after he attacked him at Hard To Kill, but admitted that having him in TNA is huge for the company.

Even though he took me out, which I’m going to get mine back when the time is right, but let’s leave that alone. Talking about Nic coming into the company, I think it’s huge for TNA. Obviously, I’m a huge fan of his. He’s a superstar. He’s done everything in professional wrestling, he’s been World Champion, he’s been a tag team guy, he’s won every single title you can think about. He’s been all over the world. He has a huge buzz going right now. For him to pick TNA over AEW and New Japan or any other company, that shows that TNA is a hot spot right now. I’m happy he’s part of the team, I’m happy I get to do something down the road with him. I’m happy that TNA is starting to be a spot where people want to come. Same thing with Ash By Elegance, her picking us over other companies out there, I’m happy she is part of the team and I can’t wait to see what the future brings with Nic and Ash

Moose defeated Alex Shelley for the TNA world championship at Hard To Kill moments before Nemeth made his debut. Check out his full interview below.

