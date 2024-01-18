A title match-heavy episode of Dynamite on tap for tonight!

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay

Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Championship: Mogul Embassy vs. Bang Bang Gang

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hook

AEW Dynamite 1/17/2024

A video package of Hook and Samoa Joe are shown, as it concludes as they enter the building.

Live from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina! Taz, Excalibur, and Ian Riccaboni are on the call as Tony Schiavone is on assignment tonight.

Match #1. AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) w/ Killswitch & Nick Wayne vs. Dustin Rhodes

Christian bails several times to start the match. Hard tie up and a quick snap powerslam by Dustin gets two. Christian retreats to the outside again and tires to post Dustin, but Dustin reverses and then throws Christian into everything around ringside. Dustin sends Christian over the steel steps and Dustin flies off with a clothesline. Both guys fight on the top turnbuckle now as Dustin tries to superplex Christian to the outside, but Christian bounces Dustin’s head off the top of the ring post and follows up with a dive to the floor from the top rope. Christian in control throughout the break as Dustin misses a crossbody block and flies to the floor. Christian goes up top and comes off with a headbutt and Dustin moves, so both men are down. Both men now trade right hands inside the middle of the ring. Inverted atomic drop by Dustin and a running big boot. Dustin sends Christian into the corner with a hard Irish whip and then a bulldog. Two count. Dustin catapults Christian into the top turnbuckle and looks for Shattered Dreams, but Christian gets the boots up. Christian runs into a drop-down uppercut and a Code Red by Dustin! Two count. Christian rolls to the outside as Dustin looks for a suicide dive, but Christian pokes him in the eye instead. Christian drops Dustin back-first over the top rope and follows up with a frog splash off the top. Two count. Christian grabs the title but Aubrey takes it from him, as Dustin rolls Christian up for a long three count behind the referee’s back. Nick Wayne reverses the cradle but Dustin is out at two. Dustin with some more right hands and a bulldog attempt but Christian blocks it. Christian is on the middle rope and Dustin trips the legs out and hits the Shattered Dreams as Wayne inadvertently distracts the referee. Superplex by Dustin! Crossroads by Dustin! One, two, no! 2.9999999. Wayne grabs the leg of Dustin again and Dustin heads to the outside, but Killswitch is here. Dustin dumps Killswitch and hits Wayne with a Canadian Destroyer on the floor! Back in the ring and Christian posts Dustin, allowing him to hit the spear. Killswitch! Dustin kicks out at two! Another Killswitch and this one is over.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Dustin Rhodes

Rating: ****. Call me crazy, this ruled. Two wily veterans telling a really fun story and Dustin throws everything at Christian but the kitchen sink.

Swerve Strickland is with Renee. Swerve is laser-focused on the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, and it doesn’t matter if it’s Joe or Hook, his eyes are on it. Swerve also has his eyes on Hangman, and despite the amount of impressive challengers Hangman has beaten, Swerve’s beaten him twice and has no reason to do it again.