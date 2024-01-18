John Cena recently joined People for an in-depth interview about his career in wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his in-ring future:

I turned 47 this past year and I don’t have much time left in the WWE. You know, I’m trying to figure out when to close that chapter. I wouldn’t be who I am — professionally or personally — without the WWE, and I promised myself that I would never simply just be there for my own sake. Every time I perform, I want to give my all to the audience. And I’ve got to admit when I hit the 45 mark, I had to begin to try to form an exit strategy and I’m trying to work on that currently. I just want to do what’s best for the company. If it’s a big final match or if it’s just a final match, or however I can be integrated into the product to let everyone know that this chapter is over, I’m willing to listen to what WWE has to say.

How he would like to coach younger talents: