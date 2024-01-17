AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that this evening’s edition of Dynamite will be commercial free for its main event, which is Samoa Joe defending the world title against HOOK.

Tonight on Wednesday #AEWDynamite on TBS, our main event @AEW World Title Match Champion @SamoaJoe vs Challenger @730hook will be commercial free! TBS is ready for an overrun tonight, it’s possible tonight’s show will go several minutes past the top of the hour, see you tonight.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. The updated lineup can be found below.

-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends against Hook

-The Young Bucks speak

-Swerve Strickland will speak

-TNT Champion Christian Cage defends against Dustin Rhodes

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defend against The Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White & The Gunns

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay