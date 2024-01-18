A change to the AEW announce team for the evening.
Tony Khan revealed on social media that Tony Schiavone is out of action with an illness, and will not be at tonight’s show. Instead, ROH play-by-play man Ian Riccaboni will join Excaliber and Taz on commentary.
With the iconic @tonyschiavone24 home sick tonight, we'll be joined on commentary for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite by Mr @IanRiccaboni!
Get well soon Tony
See you in St Louis this Saturday at #AEWCollision!
As for the rest of you, see you all on @TBSNetwork on Dynamite TONIGHT
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2024
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. The updated lineup can be found below.
-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends against Hook
-The Young Bucks speak
-Swerve Strickland will speak
-TNT Champion Christian Cage defends against Dustin Rhodes
-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defend against The Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White & The Gunns
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay