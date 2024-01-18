A change to the AEW announce team for the evening.

Tony Khan revealed on social media that Tony Schiavone is out of action with an illness, and will not be at tonight’s show. Instead, ROH play-by-play man Ian Riccaboni will join Excaliber and Taz on commentary.

With the iconic @tonyschiavone24 home sick tonight, we'll be joined on commentary for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite by Mr @IanRiccaboni!

Get well soon Tony

See you in St Louis this Saturday at #AEWCollision!

As for the rest of you, see you all on @TBSNetwork on Dynamite TONIGHT

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2024