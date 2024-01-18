A top free agent is currently backstage at this evening’s AEW Dynamite from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Former NWA womnen’s champion Kamille is that talent, and is believed to be backstage “visiting friends” according to Fightful Select. The report reiterates that WWE is expected to make the Brick House an offer, but no deal has been signed as of yet. We’ll see if this visit to AEW shakes things up for her in the upcoming weeks.

Kamille was the NWA women’s champion for 812 days, and was one of the cornerstone’s of the brand’s women’s division. She left NWA on good terms and could always return if she chose.