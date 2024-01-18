The first match has been made official for AEW Revolution.

Roderick Strong will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship at the event. The match was made after Strong, along with the rest of the Undisputed Kingdom aside from Adam Cole, confronted the champion on tonight’s Dynamite. You can see how the full segment went below.

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view takes place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The latest lineup can be found below.

AEW International Championship Match:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Sting’s Retirement Match: Not yet confirmed