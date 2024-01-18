The Young Bucks had a lot to say on this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

The brothers Jackson were interviewed by Renee Paquette on this evening’s AEW Dynamite, where they were asked about potentially being the final opponents for Sting at Revolution after they confronted The Icon on last Wednesday’s show. At one point Matt Jackson spoke about how the culture and perception of AEW drastically changed, which prompted him to shoot some shots at the “cancerous/self-serving superstars.”

We used to say ‘Change the World.’ That was the slogan, ‘Change the World,’ and we did. We were disruptors, we were rebels, we spat in the face of tradition. It was out with the old and in with the new Renee. For a while we were doing that. We were changing the world and somewhere along the way we did lose our way. It was like the culture shifted and toxicity creeped into the locker rooms and the perception of the company was just different. I think I know why. We started to lean on yesterday’s self-serving, superficial, cancerous superstars.

It would be hard for anyone to not see Matt’s rant as shots at CM Punk, who has since been fired and is now back in WWE. Elsewhere in the interview, the Bucks claimed that Sting was a legend, but that they are prepared to end his fairy tale run once and for all.

