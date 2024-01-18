Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & The Gunns) are your new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

The group, also known as the Bang Bang Gang, defeated the Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony) on this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite in South Carolina. Jay White picked up the win for his team after he hit Kaun with his devastating Blade Runner finisher.

The Acclaimed did stop Prince Nana from interfering on behalf of the Mogul Embassy. Perhaps this leads to a unification Trios Title match at Revolution? Time will tell.