AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

The show will be taped immediately after this evening’s Dynamite from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Check out the card below.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

-Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal

-Kris Statlander vs. Queen Aminata

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry