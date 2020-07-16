Indi Hartwell Celebrates Her Victory

Indi Hartwell took to Twitter tonight to celebrate her first ever victory in NXT. Hartwell chose to neglect to mention the helping hand she received from the Robert Stone brand and instead claimed that it was solely based on her own merits. Here’s what she had to say:

Did you hear the news?!! Get the 🥂 out, I just had my first win on @WWENXT and I did it all on my own, no help at all….now that’s impressive! 😘 pic.twitter.com/3rsZCYPE66 — Impressive Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) July 16, 2020