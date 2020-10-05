According to Fightful Select, pro-wrestling star Amber Nova has been in contact with WWE regarding a possible tryout, and has been training with former MLW heavyweight champion Low Ki to better improve her overall game. The report notes that Nova, who is local to the Florida area, is aware that hiring may be difficult for WWE due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, but remains adamant about receiving a true shot and not just extra/enhancement talent work.

Nova did briefly appear for IMPACT Wrestling from Spring 2017-January 2018, but has mainly made her name in the Florida independent circuit, including AWE, OPW, and many more.

