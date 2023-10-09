AEW announced last week that Jon Moxley would be challenging Rey Fenix for the International Championship on tomorrow’s “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite. The Death Rider previously held the International Championship but dropped it to Fenix at the Dynamite Grand Slam special due to suffering a concussion mid-match. Reports had surfaced that Moxley called an audible on the finish as he didn’t know how badly he was hurt.

Last night Moxley was scheduled to compete at Sami Callihan’s Wrestling Revolver event in Dayton Ohio, but he told the audience that he was still not cleared to compete by doctors. As of now the Dynamite matchup against Fenix is on but this will be something to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours.

