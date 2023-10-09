AEW has announced two new segments for tomorrow’s “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite, which will be going head-to-head with a stacked episode of NXT.
AEW World Champion MJF will speak and former AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm will be highlighted in another “Timeless Toni Storm” segment.
TOMORROW, Tuesday 10/10
Kansas City
Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite
Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT
"Madame is the greatest star of them all."
After her back-to-back wins in the past week
"Timeless" Toni Storm is Ready For Her Close-Up
At @AEWonTV Title Tuesday
On @TBSNetwork TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/IqcHYDmjex
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2023
TOMORROW NIGHT#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE
Oct 10 | 8/7c | TBS
Following the vicious beatdown from #BulletClubGold + the theft of his beloved #AEW World Title by @JayWhiteNZ,
AEW World Champion @The_MJF will be on #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE tomorrow!
🎟️… pic.twitter.com/L2LQ1kQIvI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TITLE TUESDAY EDITION OF AEW DYNAMITE:
-Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship
-Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship
-We’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF
-We’ll hear from Toni Storm
-Jay White vs. Adam Page
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho
-Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
-Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Stricklan, winner receives a shot at the TNT Championship