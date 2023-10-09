AEW has announced two new segments for tomorrow’s “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite, which will be going head-to-head with a stacked episode of NXT.

AEW World Champion MJF will speak and former AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm will be highlighted in another “Timeless Toni Storm” segment.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TITLE TUESDAY EDITION OF AEW DYNAMITE:

-Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

-Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-We’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF

-We’ll hear from Toni Storm

-Jay White vs. Adam Page

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho

-Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

-Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Stricklan, winner receives a shot at the TNT Championship