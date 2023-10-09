Another big exit from WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer and Warrior Award recipient Rich Hering quietly exited WWE over the last week. PW Insider has since confirmed his departure.

Hering held the position of Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management, a position he held for over 50+ years dating back to the company’s run as the WWWF under Vince McMahon Sr. The word going around is that Hering opted to retire on his own accord. The report notes that this was not a cut made by Endeavor or anyone else, and that many wanted him to remain.

Hering had a background in criminal justice prior to his decision to enter the pro-wrestling world. While mainly holding an off-camera role Hering did famously appear on-screen as the officiant of the Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth wedding at SummerSlam 1991.