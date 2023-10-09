A big update on WWE star and former NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

According to Mike Johnson from PW Insider, Roode is no longer listed on the active WWE roster and instead is listed in the company’s miscellaneous section. Johnson notes how that section is for legends like Steve Austin and The Rock or injured talents like Braun Strowman. This would indicate that Roode is not going to be competing for WWE anytime soon.

However, Roode has been working as a producer for the last several weeks and it is noted that he will be at this evening’s edition of Raw. The report does not confirm if Roode has become a full-time producer but it certainly appears that he is on that trajectory.

