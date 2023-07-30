Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar took place on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in the United States Title Invitational Finals, but the bout ended earlier than expected as Mysterio was injured.

WWE’s medical staff checked on Mysterio before the referee called off the match, and Escobar was declared the winner.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mysterio was knocked silly before the dive, but he was told Mysterio was fine. The injury actually happened when Escobar hit him with a Plancha. The outside dive was done to cover for the injury.

Escobar will now challenge US Champion Austin Theory for the title on the August 11 edition of SmackDown at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.