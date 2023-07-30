WWE will hold Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, this Monday night.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Drew McIntyre will miss the show because he is filming a movie.

This episode of Raw comes days before McIntyre challenges GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam next Saturday.

The movie is a new action film titled “The Killer’s Game.” It also stars rapper Ice Cube as well as former WWE star Dave Bautista. Here is the current card for Raw:

Brock Lesnar to appear

Valhallah vs. Maxxine Dupri

Logan Paul to appear

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio.