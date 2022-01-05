Sasha Banks is reportedly dealing with a sprained leg.

As noted, Banks wrestled SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC, and appeared to hurt her leg or knee while taking an over-the-knee backbreaker. She kicked out of a pinfall but stayed on the mat while the referee checked her out, before they went to the finish with Flair getting the win after a Natural Selection. Banks was then helped to the back.

In an update, PWInsider reports that word going around Monday’s RAW was that Banks suffered a sprained leg during the match with Flair.

There is no word yet on if Banks will miss any ring time because of the injury. The average recovery time for a sprained ankle can be anywhere from 3-4 weeks or 3-6 months, depending on the severity.

Banks posted an update for fans later that night, writing, “I’m good [fist emoji] Thank you for the love always. [heart emoji]”

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below:

This could have been the spot? Looks like her leg is under pic.twitter.com/nFPme5bsh0 — BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) January 3, 2022

I’m good 👊🏽

Thank you for the love always. 💙 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 3, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.