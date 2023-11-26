While CM Punk isn’t expected at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some interesting faces standing out backstage at the show.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premium live event this evening at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Stephanie McMahon has been spotted at the show.

Fightful Select is reporting that Stephanie McMahon is backstage at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. right now at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE, however she is there just to visit and hang out with some friends and familiar faces, and is not there in any sort of work capacity.

Stephanie McMahon parted ways with WWE back in January. She has been largely absent from the scene WWE outside of WrestleMania season earlier this year.