The Women’s WarGames team advantage for tonight has been announced.

As advertised, WWE gave the results of the Ruffles Fan Vote that the WWE Universe had to determine which team will have the advantage in the Women’s WarGames bout tonight during the WWE Survivor Series 2023 Kickoff Show.

It was announced that the advantage in the Women’s WarGames bout will be going to the team of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi.

As noted, the aforementioned foursome will be taking on Damage CTRL tonight in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.