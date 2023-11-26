What order will the matches take place at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event?

Let’s find out!

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated PLE from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Fightful Select has released the official planned match order for tonight’s card.

Featured below are the order that the matches are expected to air at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE:

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2023 MATCH ORDER

* Women’s WarGames (opener)* GUNTHER vs. Miz (Intercontinental Title)* Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar* Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark (WWE Women’s World Title)* Men’s WarGames (main event)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.