Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) reportedly is not interested in making the rounds on the indies now that he is a free agent from WWE.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale was a guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast today and was asked if he’s spoken with Rotunda about possibly making an appearance for Game Changer Wrestling.

“I have never talked to Bray Wyatt, but my understanding is that I don’t know that our world is very appealing to Bray Wyatt,” Lauderdale said.

Lauderdale was pressed to elaborate as his statement sounded a bit cryptic. He explained what he meant by “our world is not very appealing to Bray Wyatt” and indicated that he’s heard Rotunda is not looking to tour the indies.

“There’s no secret message there. I think that he’s not interested in making the rounds on the indies,” Lauderdale said. “That’s my understanding. I don’t mean any negative implication that he said anything because I’ve never spoken to him. From people I know, that he knows and whatever, it just doesn’t seem like it’s something that’s on his to-do list anytime soon.”

Stay tuned for more on Wyatt’s post-WWE future.

