How is the adjustment from the schedule in WWE NXT to life on the road with the WWE main roster been for Ivy Nile?

The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an interview, during which she gave her thoughts on the transition, and how she has formed a ‘special bond’ with The Creed Brothers in the process.

“It’s an adjustment,” she said. “Traveling has gotten me really excited. I’m from Tennessee. I didn’t even know what California was, never been there. It’s really cool to travel with the boys. We have such a special bond. Traveling, you really get close. It’s incredible.”

She continued, explaining how she has drawn a lot of confidence after ‘going toe-to-toe with Rhea Ripley’ inside the squared circle.

“The next thing you know, the boys have a match, I’m going toe-to-toe with Rhea Ripley,” she said. “What is my life? What is happening? Honestly, that match with her gave me a lot of confidence going into the next thing, whatever that is.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.