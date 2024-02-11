Seth “Freakin'” Rollins dodged a bullet.

“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful this week for an interview, during which he explained his initial thoughts after going down with an injury in his WWE Raw match against Jinder Mahal.

“I didn’t think it was a torn ACL at the moment [in the match], but you never know,” Rollins said. “I do have experience with knee injuries, but I kept telling all the doctors, ‘I’m not a doctor, I’m not a doctor,’ but I think it’s this. Fortunately, it was exactly what I thought it was, which was a partially torn MCL and meniscus injury. I think the meniscus injury that showed up on the MRI was an old one, just a lot of wear and tear because I’ve had trouble with my left knee for many years, but never got it scanned. I was panicking, to be honest.”

He continued, “I was panicking because I’ve been done this road before where I had to miss WrestleMania due to an injury, I almost missed WrestleMania due to an injury, and I didn’t want to let people down. I’ve been carrying this title, calling myself the workhorse for a long time. I wanted this title to be there and being able to defend it on the biggest WrestleMania of all time.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.