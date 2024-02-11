Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Mostly Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star from AEW spoke about how MJF thought Cody Rhodes was trying to ‘steal his thunder’ by getting a neck tattoo during their rivalry back in 2020.

“So, there was a lot of controversy around [Cody Rhodes getting a neck tattoo] internally at the time,” she began. “Because MJF, at the time, I don’t know if I can say this, I’m just going to say it because f**k MJF: he felt that Cody was trying to steal his thunder at the time because they were in a feud at the pay-per-view.”

She continued, “Cody vs. MJF, MJF big coming out moment, and it was like his ‘hurrah’ [moment], and Cody shows up, bam, with a neck tattoo.”

The host of the program, Brandon Walker, then commented, “Stealing the spotlight a little?”

“Yup, that’s what MJF says,” she replied. “I’m sure he doesn’t care now because MJF is successful on his own, but at the time [he did].”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.