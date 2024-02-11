Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about his memories of working with Brian Gewirtz when Gewirtz was the WWE head of creative in the 2000s.

“Absolutely the most exciting and rewarding fulfilling whatever other adjectives you can come up with moments I’ve ever had on camera in any company was created by Brian that was the reveal the old man gimmick with the masks that was O’Brien and Billy and Chuck winning. Billy and Chuck’s wedding Brian is so good. He’s so level-headed. You would be a massive asset to the creative team, whether he’s leading it or a part of it. I don’t know where that’s gonna go. This is kind of the first time hearing about that aspect of it. I did. I did read it. I think that he was going to be representing rock. And I think that makes sense. I don’t think Rock is gonna be sitting in creative meetings all week long. But so, I mean, it makes sense to me. But he’s so gifted, that it would, that’s a big plus for WWE. The bonus of getting Rock on your board is to get Brian on your creative team. Absolutely.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.

https://youtu.be/3hDYdZ0N5fU