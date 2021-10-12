The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile is set to make her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show.

There’s no word yet on who Nile will face, but Malcolm Bivens took to Twitter this afternoon to announce the debut.

“Diamond Mine’s tenderoni, Ivy Nile, is making her in-ring debut tonight! Sorry, ladies… she’s gonna be a PROBLEM,” Bivens wrote.

Nile, also know as former Titan Games winner Emily Andzulis, has competed in just two TV matches since signing with WWE in January 2020. She worked RAW Underground on August 3, 2020, losing to Shayna Baszler, then then participated in a NXT Women’s Battle Royal won by Candice LeRae on September 23, 2020. Before that she worked three NXT live events.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with Bivens’ tweet:

* Ivy Nile will make her in-ring debut

* NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defends against Santos Escobar

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy in a non-title match. If Gacy wins, he will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa for the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc

* Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne

* The second edition of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

* More build for Halloween Havoc

