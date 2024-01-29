Jade Cargill had some moments with various WWE Superstars on Saturday night.

Nia Jax.

Becky Lynch.

And Bianca Belair.

During a post-Royal Rumble 2024 interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, “That Chick” spoke about her interest in working with “The EST of WWE” following their special moment in the Women’s Royal Rumble match that popped the record sold-out crowd inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

“We’re going to see what happens,” she said. “I think I would rather work with the great Bianca Belair.”

She continued, “I think she’s phenomenal, she’s a great representation for the African American community. We’re going to make magic, whether we work against or together, we’re going to make magic.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.