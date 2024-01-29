Naomi is back home.

But she’s better because of the journey she took to get there.

Following her return as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., the women’s wrestling star took to social media to issue a statement.

In the statement, Naomi addresses her return as Trinity Fatu in TNA Wrestling, and thanks TNA executives Scott D’Amore, D’Lo Brown, Lance Storm, Gail Kim and Tommy Dreamer.

“I personally want to thank Scott D’Amore, D’Lo Brown, Lance Storm, Gail Kim and Tommy Dreamer for believing in me and pushing me through my fears, knockouts [and] brothers for accepting me as one of your own,” she wrote via X. “TNA Wrestling — I am better in every way because of you! I thank with my whole [heart].”