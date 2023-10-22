Jay Lethal has “earned” himself a shot at the ROH World Championship.

As advertised, Eddie Kingston took on Jeff Jarrett in a Memphis Street Fight on this week’s episode of AEW Collision from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

In a wild bout that saw a food fight, broken tables, kendo sticks, trash cans, lead pipes and other weaponary and a ton of interference from Jay Lethal, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, the outcome wasn’t a good one for “The Mad King.”

Jarrett managed to pick up the victory over Kingston and per the rules of the bout, Jay Lethal has now earned himself a future ROH World Championship opportunity against “The Mad King.”

Check out video highlights of the wild Memphis Street Fight between Eddie Kingston and Jeff Jarrett from this week’s AEW Collision below.