You can officially pencil in a new title match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced by Tony Schiavone on commentary that Ruby Soho has earned a title shot with her win on Friday’s Rampage.

With the victory, Soho will go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship on next Wednesday’s Dynamite from Philadelphia, PA.

Previously announced for the show is MJF putting his Dynamite Diamond Ring on-the-line against the winner of the 2023 Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, Juice Robinson, as well as the in-ring return of Rob Van Dam, who joins forces with HOOK in tag-team action against opponents yet to be announced, and AEW President Tony Khan’s gift to “The Icon” Sting.