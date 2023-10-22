You can officially pencil in a new championship bout for the AEW Battle of the Belts VIII special event tonight.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Samoa Joe will be putting his ROH Television Championship on-the-line against Tony Nese.

Previously announced for the show is The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia for the Trios titles, Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s title, as well as Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver for the AEW International title.

The AEW Battle of the Belts VIII special event goes down tonight at 10/9c from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.