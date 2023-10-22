You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During this week’s AEW Collision, it was announced that Renee Paquette will be sitting down for a one-on-one interview with Chris Jericho.

Also announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA. during Collision, as previously reported, is Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship.

Previously announced for the show is MJF putting his Dynamite Diamond Ring on-the-line against the winner of the 2023 Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, Juice Robinson, as well as the in-ring return of Rob Van Dam, who joins forces with HOOK in tag-team action against opponents yet to be announced, and AEW President Tony Khan’s gift to “The Icon” Sting.