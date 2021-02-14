Jay Lethal made an appearance on the Battleground podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about signing a new deal with ROH earlier this year. His deal was slated to expire at the end of 2020. Thus, the former ROH World Heavyweight Champion decided it was best for him to stay with the promotion.

“To me, it was one of the easiest decisions of my life. I’m a big proponent of loyalty. If you treat me well, then I will treat you well in return. I think there’s something to be said about not just going to the highest bidder. For instance, my former employer, Impact Wrestling, I still think to this day if they had never let me go, then I would be there. They gave me the greatest night of my life, one of them, wrestling my idol, Ric Flair. I would have spent my career there, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Ring of Honor has treated me so well. They made me the face of their company. They put two belts on me at one time. I don’t have a negative thing to say about them. It was a very easy decision for me to stay.”

