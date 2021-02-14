NXT champion Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to hype up tomorrow’s Takeover Vengeance Day pay per view, where the Prince defends his title against Pete Dunne. Balor writes, “This won’t be a passing of the torch, this will be a burning of the bridges.”

This won’t be a passing of the torch, this will be a burning of the bridges pic.twitter.com/zd6Hf1aO5w — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 11, 2021

Former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley was also active on social media and is campaigning for an Elimination Chamber matchup that includes head commentator Michael Cole. She writes, “Give me Riott Squad, Billie Kay, and Michael Cole in the Elimination Chamber. That’s a demand from the Role Model!!!!!!”