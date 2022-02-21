AEW star Jay Lethal is slated to wrestle at NJPW Strong Style Evolved. The promotion announced the news today.

Shane Strickland, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Juice Robinson, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada, and Hikuleo are also advertised to work the show on March 20th.