Pro-wrestling star Jazzy Gabert recently spoke with Cafe De Rene about her experiences in NXT UK, which Gabert reveals was terrible due to bullying and wanting to train in the U.S. at the Performance Center. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she was being bullied in NXT UK and wanted to come to America:

Then I ended up in NXT UK in the UK, so I had to go to London a lot of times and I didn’t like it, actually I hated it. It was the worst thing I ever done in my life. It was horrible, I got really badly bullied and people would to try to hurt me and they would on purpose go for my neck. Then I asked when my contract one year later, when we had another contract talks I asked, ‘can I go to America, please to the Performance Center in America?’ they said no. I said what about [if we] raise the money, and they said no. So I said ‘ok, if there’s no improvement and I really hate it here, why would I continue doing this?

On a promo exercise that made her cry and embarrassed her:

One day we had an exercise where we had to write a promo for another person. I won’t mention her name, but what she did was like what the hell?” Jazzy Gabert said. “So I write a really nice promo for her, and I was really excited – So I gave it to her, then I get my sheet [from her] and I’m seeing English words I’ve never seen in my life, like English is my second language.”So this promo was full of words I’ve never heard in my life, and I’m like ‘I can’t do this promo, like I can’t’, and I start crying because I am stupid. And, I’m standing in front of all these people and I’m so embarrassed because I can’t do it. It was just so embarrassing for me and I see the [the promo writer] smile on their face, and like in wrestling you should support each other – especially girls so why would you do that?

