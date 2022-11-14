Many believe that John Cena’s victory against JBL at WrestleMania 21 to win the WWE Championship marked the moment he was named the new face of the company.

During a conversation on a Table for 3 episode with Booker T, and Rey Mysterio, JBL disclosed what he told Vince McMahon back when John Cena was a young man.

“You know Cena from day one, you know, it’s a different match going from eight minutes to 30 minutes. Thirty minutes is tough. You gotta take your own role and some people can’t ever make that transition. I think he may have done longer matches with Kurt Angle first, who’s one of the greatest of all time, but if not, then I was the second guy to take Cena for 30 minutes. He was comfortable from day one. I remember Vince asking me, he goes, ‘how is he?’ I said, ‘that kid is freaking awesome.’ I mean he’s that good. And he was from the get-go. He got into deep water and a lot of people just drowned.”

